CANYON, Texas — More than 50 West Texas A&M University students will take part in a special pre-commencement ceremony Dec. 9.

The Donning of the Stoles ceremony — a tradition among African American, Native American, Hispanic and international students — will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon Campus.

