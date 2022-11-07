Borger

Recently, Tasia (Washington) Bos returned to Borger High School to speak to students about her path to success.  Tasia is a 2016 Borger High School graduate.  While in high school she was involved in cross country and wrestling.  She graduated in the top ten of her class and went on to graduate from WTAMU with a double major in Biochemistry and Biology.  Tasia went on to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia where she was a lab tech and a PREP affiliate in the post-baccalaureate Research Education Program.

 

Recommended for you