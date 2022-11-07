Recently, Tasia (Washington) Bos returned to Borger High School to speak to students about her path to success. Tasia is a 2016 Borger High School graduate. While in high school she was involved in cross country and wrestling. She graduated in the top ten of her class and went on to graduate from WTAMU with a double major in Biochemistry and Biology. Tasia went on to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia where she was a lab tech and a PREP affiliate in the post-baccalaureate Research Education Program.
Tasia is currently working on her Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics at UT Southwestern in Dallas while serving as a research scientist.
She talked to the students about how she was able to overcome adversity both in high school and college to reach her goals. Her story was inspiring for all to hear. We are proud of you, Tasia!!!
She is married to 2015 graduate Tarren Bos who works as a Mainframe Systems Programmer for Bank of America in Dallas.
Pictured from left to right:
Zedekiah Bryant, Sidio Robles, Jacinda Garcia-Comer, Zerrious Bryant, and Tasia Bos