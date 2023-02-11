John Bayless - Piano Series: John Bayless began playing piano at age 4, today is known for his keen ability to imaginatively improvise popular music through his own blend of classical training and piano technique. He is a panhandle native, originally from Borger, Texas. Bayless won a scholarship to the Aspen School of Music at age 15. He went from there to study at the Juilliard School of Music, and at New York University with Leonard Bernstein, among others. Bayless tours widely in the U.S., Europe and Asia and frequently appears at Pops concerts. For the Art Force Piano Series, Bayless offers a variety of genres from opera to the Beatles. Join us for this free event at 7:30p.m. Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 at Amarillo College, Washington Street Campus, Concert Hall Theater for his performance.