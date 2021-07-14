Borger, Texas native and graduate of West Texas High School in Stinnett, Texas, is missing from Adair County, Oklahoma (Northeast Oklahoma). Tannin Michael Barker was the last spoken to by his mother on Saturday, July 10, 2021. His last social media contact was Friday, July 9, 2021. According to his mother, Heather Baker, there are no leads in his disappearance at this time. She said Tannin moved to the Tahlequah area from Hutchinson County and was building a cabin in the area. Tannin is a 25-years-old. He is 6 ft 1 inch with brown hair and hazel eyes. He drives a 2008 Red Mustang. He is employed at Cherokee Nation Home Health Services in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. If you have information on the whereabouts of Tannin Michael Barker, call the Hutchinson County Sheriff Office at 806-273-0930 or contact his mother, Heather Barker, at 806-898-2992.
featured special report top story
Borger Native missing from Adair County, Oklahoma
Jessica Ozbun
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Borger Native missing from Adair County, Oklahoma
- Wreaths Across America Virtual Road Races Take on a Special Meaning
- Hutchinson County Democrats to host Sharon Berry
- Local youth headed to Diamond Miss Nationals
- Stinnett Blood Drive Tuesday, July 27
- Phillips Blackhawk School Reunion July 8-10
- Jin Young Ko wins on LPGA a week after losing No. 1 ranking
- Cowboys to make their 3rd appearance on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Native missing from Adair County, Oklahoma
- Local youth headed to Diamond Miss Nationals
- Hutchinson County Democrats to host Sharon Berry
- Phillips Blackhawk School Reunion July 8-10
- AC names 3 head coaches to spearhead the revival of Badger Athletics
- BCBS of Texas Recognizes BSA Hospital
- Wreaths Across America Virtual Road Races Take on a Special Meaning
- Hutchinson County Golf Tournament to be held July 23
- Stinnett Blood Drive Tuesday, July 27
- United Family stores will carry winter-hardy plants in July from Dallas to Albuquerque
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How many ours do you spend online a day?
You voted: