Tannin

Borger, Texas native and graduate of West Texas High School in Stinnett, Texas, is missing from Adair County, Oklahoma (Northeast Oklahoma). Tannin Michael Barker was the last spoken to by his mother on Saturday, July 10, 2021. His last social media contact was Friday, July 9, 2021. According to his mother, Heather Baker, there are no leads in his disappearance at this time. She said Tannin moved to the Tahlequah area from Hutchinson County and was building a cabin in the area. Tannin is a 25-years-old. He is 6 ft 1 inch with brown hair and hazel eyes. He drives a 2008 Red Mustang. He is employed at Cherokee Nation Home Health Services in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. If you have information on the whereabouts of Tannin Michael Barker, call the Hutchinson County Sheriff Office at 806-273-0930 or contact his mother, Heather Barker, at 806-898-2992.

