In observance of National Child Abuse Awareness Month, the National Junior Honor Society from Borger Middle School helped the Rainbow Room put pinwheels at Borger Bank to represent children of child abuse. Students also heard from Carrie Burleson about the services Rainbow Room provides.
Latest News
- Borger Middle School NJHS helps Rainbow Room
- Madden advances to Regionals
- Sojourn to Poland impactful for Amarillo College Presidential Scholars
- Lower Rolling Plains agriculture conference in Snyder on April 6
- High Wind Alert
- Stinnett: Wildfire NW of Stinnett, Emergency personnel responding
- Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
- Murray scores career-high 33, Spurs outlast Rockets 123-120
Popular Content
Articles
- William H. Kuntz Jr., Former TDLR Executive Director, Passed Away on Sunday
- Hutchinson County Sheriff involved in shooting on SH 152 Friday morning
- Stinnett: Wildfire NW of Stinnett, Emergency personnel responding
- HOPE kicks off new season of planning
- Have a Say in the Future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds
- Crowd fills PSPCISD cafeteria for heated school board meeting
- High Wind Alert
- Hutchinson County receives wellness awards
- TFE Times: WT Business Graduate Degree Among Best in Country
- Sojourn to Poland impactful for Amarillo College Presidential Scholars
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What do you find the scariest?
You voted: