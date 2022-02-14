A Borger man was reported missing by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. According to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office: James Elliott Huffman was reported missing from Borger, Texas. He has been missing since February 1, 2022.
“Last contact with James was by text message. His Nissan sedan was found near Hardesty, Oklahoma. There is no clothing description, but James does wear a rubber wedding ring and he has a tatoo on his left arm that says ‘Honey Badger,’” said the Texas County Sheriff Department on their Facebook on Friday.
Anyone with information about Huffman is asked to call the Texas County Sheriff at 580-338-4000, option 1 or dial 911. Hardesty is a small town of around 200 residents, located in the Oklahoma Panhandle, in Texas County.