The Kiwanis Club of Borger donated a check to Borger Troop 565 Scout Master Steven Line for $600 on Thursday. The Kiwanis Club of Borger meets in the Gallery Room at Frank Phillips College the 2nd & 4th Thursday at Noon. Pictured in order from left to right, Bill Sheldon (Kiwanis Charter Rep.), Steven Line (Scout Master of Troop 565), Marie Davis (Borger Kiwanis President), Michael Gentry (Borger Kiwanis Vice President).
