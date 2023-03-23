Loyal and dedicated employees like Rene Ann Chavedo are the foundation of any successful establishment. Mrs. Chavedo has been a dependable and committed teacher at Borger ISD for 22 years. She is currently serving as Crockett Elementary’s dyslexia teacher, and she has made such a difference in the attitude and academic success of so many students. She always invests precious time and effort into the instruction she delivers to her students and everyone at Crockett is truly grateful. Mrs. Chavedo is warm, accessible, enthusiastic, and caring to her students; she truly has a gift of helping them learn lessons of great value. Thank you, Mrs. Chavedo, for making such a positive impact at Crockett Elementary!