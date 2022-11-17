Erica Wheeler is a very talented and creative artist which makes her the perfect new Art Teacher at Borger Middle School this year! Erica was a former student of previous art teacher Ms. Mo.  She also had a unique opportunity last year to work alongside her former teacher & friend, 'Mo'. Ms. Wheeler's students love her and so many of them are thriving with their own creative ability and artistic expression.  A fellow teacher shares, "Erica is doing a great job! She has brought new ideas to the art program, is hardworking, always has a smile, easy to work with, and has a heart for kids. Her students and BMS are very lucky to have her!" "Erica is a good and loyal friend & colleague", says another fellow teacher. "She has so much respect for everyone and always has a solution to any complications that are thrown her way." Borger Middle School is honored to have Erica Wheeler as part of our team!

Recommended for you