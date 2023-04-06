1

Borger ISD Board of Trustee Candidate Dr. Don Bates speaks to the audience at a candidate forum on Thursday hosted by the Borger ISD Board of Trustees, as fellow candidate Devon Thompson looks on. Two seats on the board are open in the upcoming election.

Election Day is officially a month away on May 6. Pick up a copy of the weekend Borger News-Herald to see what the Borger ISD School Board candidates had to say at Thursday's candidate forum hosted by the Hutchinson County Republican Women.

