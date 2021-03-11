Borger, TX (79008)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.