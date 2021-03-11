Effective immediately: The Borger Isd Board of Trustees unanimously voted to remove the mask requirement for all staff and students at Thursday night's meeting. Mask are recommended but not required. See this full story in the weekend edition of the Borger News-Herald.
breaking top story
Borger ISD Board of Trustees votes to remove the mask requirement at BISD
Jessica Ozbun
