The Borger ISD Board of Trustees is set to meet on Thursday evening at the Borger ISD Admin Building at 6 p.m.

Below is the agenda for the meeting:

August 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM - Regular Meeting with Budget Workshop

Agenda

CALL TO ORDER AND ESTABLISH QUORUM

PUBLIC COMMENT - 6:00 PM  Public comments are limited to items listed on the posted agenda for this board meeting, and shall not exceed three (3) minutes per individual. Board Policy BED(LOCAL)

EXECUTIVE SESSION (Closed to the Public)

PUBLIC HEARING OF ESSER II (ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOL EMERGENCY RELIEF) FEDERAL GRANT APPLICATION

Summary of ESSER II  

CAMPUS / DISTRICT REPORTS

SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT

Construction Update

COVID - 19 Public Health Guidance  

Dates to Review

2021-2022 Student Handbook Review

Review Transportation Service Eligibility  

UIL Activities for Home School Students  

Thompson Executive Leadership Institute Superintendent Academy - Discuss Alternative Board Meeting Dates

NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSIDERATION / ACTION

Consent Agenda

Minutes of Regular Meeting of July 8, 2021

Payroll

Disbursements

Donations

Tax Deeds for Approval

T-TESS Appraisal Calendar  

Consider adoption of the Student Code of Conduct  

Consider approval of Local Policy Update 117

Certify Taxable Values

Determine Proposed Tax Rate

Consider Date for Public Hearing on Budget and Proposed Tax Rate

FINANCIAL / TAX REPORTS

Financial Reports

Taxes

PERSONNEL

Recommendations for Employment  

Resignations

Substitutes to Review

Paraprofessionals to Review

Superintendent's Formative Evaluation  

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS

ADJOURN REGULAR MEETING

BUDGET WORKSHOP

ADJOURN BUDGET WORKSHOP

