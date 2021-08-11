The Borger ISD Board of Trustees is set to meet on Thursday evening at the Borger ISD Admin Building at 6 p.m.
Below is the agenda for the meeting:
August 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM - Regular Meeting with Budget Workshop
Agenda
CALL TO ORDER AND ESTABLISH QUORUM
PUBLIC COMMENT - 6:00 PM Public comments are limited to items listed on the posted agenda for this board meeting, and shall not exceed three (3) minutes per individual. Board Policy BED(LOCAL)
EXECUTIVE SESSION (Closed to the Public)
PUBLIC HEARING OF ESSER II (ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOL EMERGENCY RELIEF) FEDERAL GRANT APPLICATION
Summary of ESSER II
CAMPUS / DISTRICT REPORTS
SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT
Construction Update
COVID - 19 Public Health Guidance
Dates to Review
2021-2022 Student Handbook Review
Review Transportation Service Eligibility
UIL Activities for Home School Students
Thompson Executive Leadership Institute Superintendent Academy - Discuss Alternative Board Meeting Dates
NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSIDERATION / ACTION
Consent Agenda
Minutes of Regular Meeting of July 8, 2021
Payroll
Disbursements
Donations
Tax Deeds for Approval
T-TESS Appraisal Calendar
Consider adoption of the Student Code of Conduct
Consider approval of Local Policy Update 117
Certify Taxable Values
Determine Proposed Tax Rate
Consider Date for Public Hearing on Budget and Proposed Tax Rate
FINANCIAL / TAX REPORTS
Financial Reports
Taxes
PERSONNEL
Recommendations for Employment
Resignations
Substitutes to Review
Paraprofessionals to Review
Superintendent's Formative Evaluation
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
ADJOURN REGULAR MEETING
BUDGET WORKSHOP
ADJOURN BUDGET WORKSHOP