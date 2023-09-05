General admission and reserved seating tickets for this Friday’s HOMECOMING game will be on sale this week in the Business Office at the Administration Building at 200 East Ninth Street. Tickets will be available -
Tuesday-Thursday 8:00-12:00 and 1:00-4:30
No tickets will be sold after 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Tickets will be also available on Ticket Spicket or at the gate.
Kickoff time vs. Lamesa will be at 7:00 PM at Bulldog Stadium.
General admission adult tickets at the gate are $7.00. They are only $5 if purchased ahead of time.