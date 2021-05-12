Kayli Spickes has done it again! She won the State VASE art contest with two of her pieces. The pieces are a sculpture called "Chirpy Critters and Bitter Brutes" and a graphic design piece called "Forsaken Felines". Congratulations Kayli, on a fabulous year!! Borger ISD is so happy about your success!
featured popular
Borger High Student wins State in VASE
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year
- Borger High Student wins State in VASE
- 6
- Scenes from the West Texas Comanches Band Concerts
- After years, court hands tax win to Michael Jackson heirs
- West Texas Comanches Baseball wins Bi-District title
- Fatal accident claims life in Donley County
- Rewards Offered for Two Sex Offenders Added to 10 Most Wanted List
Popular Content
Articles
- Fatal accident claims life in Donley County
- Borger High Student wins State in VASE
- Rewards Offered for Two Sex Offenders Added to 10 Most Wanted List
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office makes arrests in connection to copper theft
- West Texas Comanches Baseball wins Bi-District title
- Early morning wreck claims life
- May 1 General Election results
- After years, court hands tax win to Michael Jackson heirs
- Theriot wrestles lead in Guymon
- Comanches go 12-0 in district play
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you plan to travel this summer?
You voted: