Natalie Clark was honored on Thursday night as FPC’s Plainsman of the Year, which is the top academic award given to only one FPC student each year.  Natalie earned her Associate of Science Degree on Friday night.  She earned this degree three weeks before graduating high school through BHS’s dual credit program.  The Plainsman of the Year gets to lead all the graduates out and carry the flag at the graduation ceremony which occurred Friday, May 5th.  Congratulations Natalie!  What a wonderful honor!  Go Dogs!

