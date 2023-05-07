Natalie Clark was honored on Thursday night as FPC’s Plainsman of the Year, which is the top academic award given to only one FPC student each year. Natalie earned her Associate of Science Degree on Friday night. She earned this degree three weeks before graduating high school through BHS’s dual credit program. The Plainsman of the Year gets to lead all the graduates out and carry the flag at the graduation ceremony which occurred Friday, May 5th. Congratulations Natalie! What a wonderful honor! Go Dogs!
featured
Borger High School Senior Natalie Clark Named Frank Phillips College Plainsman of the Year!
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Borger High School Senior Natalie Clark Named Frank Phillips College Plainsman of the Year!
- Sanford-Fritch Baseball wins Bi-District
- Purcell Celebrated on National Principal Day
- Hutchinson County Best of the Best Voting starts May 4
- Golden Plains Community Hospital staff shows pride
- Canyon Police: Body of missing Amarillo person found near Wal-Mart in Canyon
- Borger Community Blood Drive coming up at the Dome
- Sculpture Exhibition to Open in WT’s Fitz Gallery
Popular Content
Articles
- Hutchinson County Best of the Best 2023
- Hutchinson County Best of the Best Voting starts May 4
- Borger High School Senior Natalie Clark Named Frank Phillips College Plainsman of the Year!
- Canyon Police: Body of missing Amarillo person found near Wal-Mart in Canyon
- Golden Plains Community Hospital staff shows pride
- Purcell Celebrated on National Principal Day
- Top 25 under 55 back again this year
- Accident claims life of a 26-year-old man near Claude
- Frank Phillips College's Jacee Graff Qualifies for the College National Finals Rodeo
- Luke Welch Announced Principal at BMS for 23-24 School Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite vacation destination?
You voted: