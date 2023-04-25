Borger High School Places 4th Out of 49 Teams at Regionals!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Borger High School Places 4th Out of 49 Teams at Regionals!
Our students are amazing! Out of 49 schools, Borger High School placed 4th in the region at the UIL academic meet! That placement was obtained from cumulative points earned when a student places 1st-6th in their event. We are proud of BHS and these incredible students. These students and their coaches worked hard all year to make our high school and our community proud. Go Bulldogs!! The results are as follows:
Calculator:
Michaela Horst 2nd (state qualifier)
Benjamin Madden 3rd (state qualifier)
Hannah Horst 6th
Leif Nelson 37th
1st place team- state qualifying team
Mathematics:
Michaela Horst 2nd (state qualifier)
Aaron Elliott 5th
Leif Nelson 12th
Joshua Drake 24th
2nd place team
Social Studies:
Jaxon Moore 5th
Matt Bair 6th
Daniel Darnell 8th
Alex Shepherd 25th
2nd place team
Spelling:
Benjamin Madden 2nd (state qualifier)
Kensli Perales 11th
Aaliyah Lujan 15th
Caden Marquez 25th
3rd place team
Copy Editing:
Benjamin Madden 2nd (state qualifier)
Editorial Writing:
Aaliyah Lujan 1st (state qualifier)
Computer Science:
Leif Nelson 4th (state alternate)
Science:
Leif Nelson 6th
Number Sense:
Leif Nelson 5th
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.