Borger High School Eagle Scout Plaque Donation
Recently, Borger High School was blessed to have had a wonderful couple, Bradley and Karen Cunningham, donate a plaque to commemorate every Borger High School graduate that has earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. The Cunninghams recently relocated from another high school that honors their Eagle Scout graduates with a plaque with their names and graduation years listed. Last year, the couple approached the BHS administration with the idea to honor our hometown Eagle Scouts in the same way. Over the course of the last year, many hours of research went into this project. We look forward to adding more names in the future!
Borger High School would like to thank the Cunninghams for their generous donation!
Listed below are all of the names and graduation years of our BHS Eagle Scouts:
Tommy Arnold – Class of 1953
Joe Janeway – Class of 1961
Roy Lively – Class of 1966
Robert Thompson – Class of 1968
Lewis Benz – Class of 1970
Terry Washer – Class of 1970
James Gipson – Class of 1972
James Stark II – Class of 1973
Mark McKinney – Class of 1978
Matthew Myers – Class of 1978
John Stark – Class of 1978
Stephen Kiser – Class of 1979
Bradley Tyler – Class of 1980
Brian Brownlee – Class of 1988
Charles Fite – Class of 1989
Scott Kile – Class of 1990
David Mack Jr. – Class of 1994
Mark Kile – Class of 1995
Kevin Jordan – Class of 1997
Dustin Walker – Class of 1997
Samuel Savage – Class of 1998
Michael Savage – Class of 2000
Craig Stark – Class of 2002
William Richards – Class of 2005
Benjamin Williams – Class of 2005
Joe Garcia – Class of 2012
Devon Weber – Class of 2014
Sean Easley – Class of 2015
Christian Marr – Class of 2015
Lane Myers – Class of 2015
Jarric Weber – Class of 2015
Timothy Whiteley – Class of 2015
Nathan Sisson – Class of 2017
Anthony Anaya – Class of 2018
Kaden Farmer – Class of 2018
Lucas Robertson – Class of 2018
Jonathan Marr – Class of 2019
Jacob Lowery – Class of 2020
Lars Nelson – Class of 2020
William Cunningham – Class of 2021