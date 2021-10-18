ad

Borger High School Eagle Scout Plaque Donation

 

Recently, Borger High School was blessed to have had a wonderful couple, Bradley and Karen Cunningham, donate a plaque to commemorate every Borger High School graduate that has earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.  The Cunninghams recently relocated from another high school that honors their Eagle Scout graduates with a plaque with their names and graduation years listed.  Last year, the couple approached the BHS administration with the idea to honor our hometown Eagle Scouts in the same way.  Over the course of the last year, many hours of research went into this project.  We look forward to adding more names in the future!

 

Borger High School would like to thank the Cunninghams for their generous donation!

 

Listed below are all of the names and graduation years of our BHS Eagle Scouts:

 

Tommy Arnold – Class of 1953

Joe Janeway – Class of 1961

Roy Lively – Class of 1966

Robert Thompson – Class of 1968

Lewis Benz – Class of 1970

Terry Washer – Class of 1970

James Gipson – Class of 1972

James Stark II – Class of 1973

Mark McKinney – Class of 1978

Matthew Myers – Class of 1978

John Stark – Class of 1978

Stephen Kiser – Class of 1979

Bradley Tyler – Class of 1980

Brian Brownlee – Class of 1988

Charles Fite – Class of 1989

Scott Kile – Class of 1990

David Mack Jr. – Class of 1994

Mark Kile – Class of 1995

Kevin Jordan – Class of 1997

Dustin Walker – Class of 1997

Samuel Savage – Class of 1998

Michael Savage – Class of 2000

Craig Stark – Class of 2002

William Richards – Class of 2005

Benjamin Williams – Class of 2005

Joe Garcia – Class of 2012

Devon Weber – Class of 2014

Sean Easley – Class of 2015

Christian Marr – Class of 2015

Lane Myers – Class of 2015

Jarric Weber – Class of 2015

Timothy Whiteley – Class of 2015

Nathan Sisson – Class of 2017

Anthony Anaya – Class of 2018

Kaden Farmer – Class of 2018

Lucas Robertson – Class of 2018

Jonathan Marr – Class of 2019

Jacob Lowery – Class of 2020

Lars Nelson – Class of 2020

William Cunningham – Class of 2021

 

 

