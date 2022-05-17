award

Borger High School recently held the Academic Awards Assembly to recognize the Top 10 scholars in each grade.  Seniors also invited a special guest teacher who has influenced their high school careers.

Janet Tabor, Human Resources Manager at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP was the guest speaker.

The top 10 students are featured left to right in the photos.

 Freshman

1. Kooper Buchanan

2. Jordyn Toliver

3. Kevin Bair

4. Jayston Porterfield

5. Arian Hunter

6. Breecy Jennings

7. Kynlee Mitchell and Kaden Yarbrough

(Tied)

9 Shelby Redd and George Goldston (Tied)

 

Sophomore

1. Michaela Horst

2. Leif Nelson, Mariah Martinez, and

Kyla Holt (Tied)

5. Daniela Soto

6. Nicole Chisum

7. Isaiah Moreno

8. Taylor Ireland

9. Kensli Peralez

10 Addison McMurtrey

 

Junior

1. Benjamin Madden

2. Natalie Clark

3. Aaliyah Lujan

4. Aimoree Stevens and Emma Miller (Tied)

6. Cruz Saucedo

7 Makaylee Adame

8 Clay Elliott

9 Linzey Torres

10 Kelby Peralez

 

Senior

1. Axel Nelson

2. Grace Goldston

3. Landry Lindley

4. Linsey Hunter

5. Bailor Weston

6. Caitlyn Nguyen

7. Revaleigh Detwiler (not pictured)

8. Roma Patel

9. Uriel Porras

10. Peyton Belveal

 

Congratulation to everyone!!

 

