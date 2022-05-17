Borger High School recently held the Academic Awards Assembly to recognize the Top 10 scholars in each grade. Seniors also invited a special guest teacher who has influenced their high school careers.
Janet Tabor, Human Resources Manager at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP was the guest speaker.
The top 10 students are featured left to right in the photos.
Freshman
1. Kooper Buchanan
2. Jordyn Toliver
3. Kevin Bair
4. Jayston Porterfield
5. Arian Hunter
6. Breecy Jennings
7. Kynlee Mitchell and Kaden Yarbrough
(Tied)
9 Shelby Redd and George Goldston (Tied)
Sophomore
1. Michaela Horst
2. Leif Nelson, Mariah Martinez, and
Kyla Holt (Tied)
5. Daniela Soto
6. Nicole Chisum
7. Isaiah Moreno
8. Taylor Ireland
9. Kensli Peralez
10 Addison McMurtrey
Junior
1. Benjamin Madden
2. Natalie Clark
3. Aaliyah Lujan
4. Aimoree Stevens and Emma Miller (Tied)
6. Cruz Saucedo
7 Makaylee Adame
8 Clay Elliott
9 Linzey Torres
10 Kelby Peralez
Senior
1. Axel Nelson
2. Grace Goldston
3. Landry Lindley
4. Linsey Hunter
5. Bailor Weston
6. Caitlyn Nguyen
7. Revaleigh Detwiler (not pictured)
8. Roma Patel
9. Uriel Porras
10. Peyton Belveal
Congratulation to everyone!!