Borger High Robotics competed in the Area 16 robotics competition hosted by TCEA in Amarillo. Fifteen teams competed in the advanced division including the BHS team, which included senior Aimoree Stevens, juniors Joleigh Stevens and Mariah Martinez, sophomore Kaden Yarbrough, and freshmen Kyle Garzon and Brycen Moody.  The team prepared for competition throughout the last three weeks building and then programming their robot to earn the most points.  The team finished the qualifying rounds as the fourth seed, and then defeated the first seed and the second seed to earn the championship.  Way to go Dogs!

