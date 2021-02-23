Updated 2/23/2021: Borger Health Mart Pharmacy will hold a vaccination clinic for COVID-19 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 9:00 a.m.-Friday, February 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Johnson Park Youth Center in Borger. You must be over 65 or have a qualifying health condition to attend. This is a first dose event only. Register for the vaccine clinic at Borger Pharmacy's Facebook Page.
