Borger, Texas-Borger Firefighter Jesse Prieto is set to step into the ring again on April 22 at the Amarillo Azteca Music Hall.
Prieto, a Firefighter with the Borger Fire Department since 2018, is no stranger to taking on challenges. However, this time, he will be trading his firefighting gear for boxing gloves.
He began boxing in 2006 and in 2007 he found Coach Jose Montanez. Throughout the years, Montanez has been Prieto's biggest supporter, even going as far as to seek out recruiting opportunities that would sponsor Jesses start in the fire academy, to fulfil his passion to become a firefighter. In 2010, Prieto graudated from the fire academy and began his career as a firefighter, serving Randall County, Potter County, and Dumas, before settling in with the Borger Fire Department.
Prieto has been training hard for the past several months, and is excited to showcase his skills in the ring. "I have always loved boxing and have been training for this moment for a long time. I am excited to represent the Borger Fire Department and my community in the ring, and I am determined to put on a great show for everyone who comes out to support me," said Prieto.
The Borger Fire Department has expressed their support for Prieto's efforts. "Jesse is an outstanding firefighter and an even better person. We are proud of him for stepping up and taking on this challenge. We will be cheering him on from the sidelines."
Prieto's weigh-in will take place on Friday, April 21, at Tacos Garcia in Amarillo at 5:30 p.m. His fight is scheduled to take place on April 22 at the Azteca Music Hall, and tickets are available for purchase online.
For more information, visit Jesse Prieto's social media pages.