fire hydrant

The Borger Fire Department is asking businesses and home owners to remove snow from emergency exits and fire hydrants. "We urge business owners and residents to help keep all emergency exits and access clear of snow and ice. Keeping doorways and sidewalks clear of snow and ice is important to provide a quick exit for people if a fire was to occur. If you have a fire hydrant on or near your location, you can also assist by ensuring the hydrants are visible and accessible for fire extinguishment. Precious time is lost when firefighters must first locate and then dig out a fire hydrant to establish a water supply. This delay can have catastrophic results due to not getting water quickly enough to contain and extinguish a fire," said the Borger Fire Department/

