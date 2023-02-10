Borger Fire Crews are on the scene of a battery tank fire near Florida Street and SH 152 near the Ambassador Hotel. Avoid the area. The areas of 6th and Florida Street and SH 152 and Florida Street are closed at this time. BNH will provide more information as it becomes available.
Borger Fire Crews on the scene of Battery Tank Fire
