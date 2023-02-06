Zach Wilkinson with the Borger Elks Lodge 1581 made a $6,000 donation to the Borger Snack Pak 4 Kids on Monday evening following the packing of snack bags. 713 bags were packed this evening in 13 minutes.
featured
Borger Elks Make a $6,000 donation to Snack Pak 4 Kids
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Solvay Donates $5,000 to Borger High School for Dual Credit Scholarships
- Borger High School Wrestlers advance to Regionals
- Borger Elks Make a $6,000 donation to Snack Pak 4 Kids
- Solvay sponsors FPC Basketball games tonight
- Borger Softball geared for a strong 2023 season
- Accident turns fatal in Deaf Smith County
- Snapshots from Hutchinson County: The Dome Civic and Convention Center
- 3-pointer at the Buzzer gives Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles the win over West Texas
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Bulldogs sign to play college football
- 3-pointer at the Buzzer gives Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles the win over West Texas
- Comanches beat the Eagles, 63-44
- Borger Elks Make a $6,000 donation to Snack Pak 4 Kids
- Phillips 66 confirms death of Austin Industrial contractor following incident at the Borger Complex on January 17
- Visit DriveTexas.org and Forecasts Often Ahead of Arctic Blast
- Lady Bulldogs fall to Canyon Lady Eagles
- Accident turns fatal in Deaf Smith County
- Borger Softball Ladies hit preseason homers
- Snapshots from Hutchinson County: The Dome Civic and Convention Center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite flower?
You voted: