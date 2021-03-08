BEDC

The Borger EDC (Borger, Inc.) is set to meet for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 9. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at 1111 Penn St. in Borger. Key agenda items to be discussed include a presentation of the Small Business Growth Program application by Courtney Smith and Brady Sheets of 3 Bulldog Holdings, LLC dba The Water Store, presentation of the Small Business Growth Program application by Sam Brown with Brown Town Management dba Mesa Roofing, and presentation of High Demand Job Training grant request and related Job Training Incentive Agreement with Frank Phillips College for Industrial Maintenance program equipment.

