Members of the Borger Middle School and Borger High School bands are preparing to compete in the UIL Region 1 Band Solo & Ensemble Contests. Over 70 BMS students will compete on Friday evening, February 3rd, at Palo Duro HS in Amarillo. Thirty-five BHS students will compete on Saturday, February 4th, at WTAMU. These students received their music in November and have spent hours preparing their selections. If they receive Superior marks, some of the Borger High students can qualify for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, held in Austin at the end of the school year. These students are well-prepared and will represent themselves, their school, and their community well at their respective contests.

