On Saturday, January 14th, seven Borger High School Band members traveled to Canyon to participate in the TMEA/ ATSSB Region 1 All-Region Band Clinic and Concerts. These students earned this honor through competitive auditions held at Panhandle High School in December. Clinicians for the bands were Rodney Gurley of Lubbock Monterey HS and Sam Labordus of Tyler Legacy HS. Representing Borger High School were Leif Nelson on trumpet, Clay Elliott on horn, Aaron Elliott, Jacobi Figer, Monica Valenzuela and Jordyn Heredia on euphonium, and Josh Drake on tuba.