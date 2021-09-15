Every year Texas Music Educators Association recognizes a select group of administrators for their dedication to music education. The TMEA board created this designation to honor upper-level school administrators who have been instrumental in preserving quality music education programs on their campuses and in their districts.
This year Borger Middle School principal Brandon Harris was nominated and received this award from TMEA. Mr. Harris was chosen from a group of nominees ranging from Kindergarten through the college level. Congratulations to Mr. Harris on this statewide recognition. We appreciate all you do for Music Education at BMS!!
Mr. Mears and Mrs. Johnston presented Harris with the award and expressed their appreciation for his support of the fine arts.
Pictured: Nick Mears, BMS Band Director
Principal Harris
Holly Johnston, BMS Choir Director