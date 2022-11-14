Matt Robertson, Territory/Operations Manager for Blue Bell Ice Cream, visited Borger High School last week to honor Tricia Shay, Region 16’s Teacher of the Year and Finalist for Texas Teacher of the Year. Mr. Robertson brought Tricia a letter from Blue Bell President/CEO, Ricky Dickson. The congratulatory letter talked about how grateful Blue Bell Ice Cream is for teachers and how they support education. Blue Bell also sent books to both Tricia Shay and the BHS library. In addition, Mr. Robertson brought ice cream for the entire freshman class and all their teachers so they could celebrate with Mrs. Shay. Borger High School and Mrs. Shay would like to thank Blue Bell Ice Cream for supporting excellence in education and for this very special recognition.