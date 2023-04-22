The Borger ISD Health Advisory Council held an event on Earth Day, April 22, at Bulldog Stadium, to get the public moving. Dancing, yoga, pickle ball, 5k, Color Run, and much more was held to promote physical activity in the community. Along those local business participating was the Dr. Don bates and the Gold Plains Community Hospital Color Run Team.
featured
BISD Health Advisory Council holds event to get public moving on Earth day
Latest News
- Sharp honored for service on the Borger ISD Board of Trustees
- BISD Health Advisory Council holds event to get public moving on Earth day
- Ribbon Cutting for the Chad Alan Foster Memorial Trail System
- United Supermarkets teams up with Gateway Elementary to celebrate Earth Day
- Borger Firefighter takes on New Challenge in Professional Boxing Match, April 22
- Amarillo College shares Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence
- Casting Call for Into the Woods
- Shahin Shirazi Receives Degree from Georgia Tech
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Firefighter takes on New Challenge in Professional Boxing Match, April 22
- Frank Phillips Graff wins Championship at Howard College Rodeo
- Phillips 66 Supports BMS Science Carnival
- District 4-4A Track Meet
- Borger ISD School Board candidates speak at forum
- Top 25 under 55 back again this year
- Casting Call for Into the Woods
- 2A Area Track Meet Schedule at West Texas High School in Stinnett April 13, 2023
- United Supermarkets teams up with Gateway Elementary to celebrate Earth Day
- Amarillo College shares Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.