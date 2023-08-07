A benefit bake sale will be held on Saturday, Augsut 12 in Fritch for long-time Fritch native Walter Burks for his battle against cancer. The event Cupcakes, Cookies, and Cake for Cancer will take place at the First Assembly of God Youth Center in Fritch located at 800 W. Broadway in Fritch across the street from Smoke Rings BBQ. The sale will take place from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and offer all your favorite treats. Please, help Walter with his fight against cancer. All proceeds will benefit Walter.
