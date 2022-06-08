AUSTIN, Texas (June 8, 2022) – The Texas Beef Council (TBC) has refreshed BeefLovingTexans.com with stories, recipes, cooking tips and more information about how producers raise beef sustainably, from pasture to plate.
“In the five years since we last updated BeefLovingTexans.com, recipe site design has changed and evolved,” said Rachel Chou, director of consumer marketing for TBC. “We wanted to give visitors a better, more customized experience while optimizing screen space and load times. User data also indicated that we needed a more mobile-friendly design for viewing on the go, like when people are at the grocery store and need recipes for a particular beef cut.”
Visitors to BeefLovingTexans.com can now register for their own user accounts to find meal inspirations and receive, rate and save personalized recipes. The expanded nutrition section offers insight about various beef cuts and their unique nutritional profiles, while additional information about appropriate cooking methods ensures visitors choose the best beef cuts for a tasty dining experience. Avid beef fans can also purchase Beef Loving Texans branded merchandise, including apparel, cutting boards, tumblers and more.
“Users who create an account and list their interests will be served content that is relevant to them each time they visit,” Chou said. “We’ve also integrated ‘popular’ and ‘featured’ recipe functionality to ensure our most-viewed content is being served up with every visit.”
The website’s new “Raising Beef” section provides new content about local ranch families – including TBC board directors – and their efforts to provide consumers with delicious, high-quality beef. This section also explores the beef lifecycle, animal care best practices, the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program and beef’s role in a healthy, sustainable diet.
“BeefLovingTexans.com is one of the primary ways we reach consumers with positive beef messaging,” Chou said. “In 2021, 1.4 million people visited the website, and we expect those numbers to continue rising. That’s why it’s so important that we deliver the best possible user experience, from recipes and nutritional information to the many ways Texas producers take such care in raising quality beef.”