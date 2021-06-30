Amarillo, TX (June 29, 2021) – BSA Hospital has been recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+ for cardiac care by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. BSA Hospital is currently the only hospital in Amarillo recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+. Facilities recognized as Blue Distinction Center+ show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes.
According to the American Heart Association, 48% of adults in the United States have a form of cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of Americans. Cardiac care Blue Distinction Center+ facilities empower patients to better their heart health and provide them with high quality cardiac care.
“We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to safely caring for cardiac patients,” BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services, Matt Parker said. “This designation reflects the BSA cardiovascular team’s exemplary skill and dedication to produce amazing results and to help patients better their heart health.”
To receive a Blue Distinction Center+ designation, hospitals must demonstrate expertise in delivering safe and effective cardiac care, focusing on cardiac valve surgery, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) episodes of care. Assessments are done using quality information supplied by hospitals and third-party data registries, and cost measures derived from Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies’ medical claims.
BSA has held a Blue Cross Blue Shield Distinction Center+ designation for cardiac care since 2019. For more information on BSA’s cardiovascular programs, visit bsahs.org/heart.
###
About BSA Health System
BSA Health System (BSA) is a comprehensive healthcare system located in Amarillo, Texas, serving the Texas Panhandle and surrounding area. BSA, the largest healthcare employer in the region, includes the 445-bed flagship hospital; BSA Harrington Cancer Center; a network of primary care, urgent care and surgical clinics; and a preferred provider network, as well as majority interests in Physicians Surgical Hospitals, ADC Endoscopy and Open Air MRI. For more information, visit www.bsahs.org and www.facebook.com/BSAHealthSystem.
Blue Distinction Specialty Care Disclaimer
Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community. A Local Blue Plan may require additional criteria for providers located in its own service area; for details, contact your Local Blue Plan. Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) also met cost measures that address
consumers’ need for affordable healthcare. Each provider’s cost of care is evaluated using data from its Local Blue Plan. Providers in CA, ID, NY, PA, and WA may lie in two Local Blue Plans’ areas, resulting in two evaluations for cost of care; and their own Local Blue Plans decide whether one or both cost of care evaluation(s) must meet BDC+ national criteria. National criteria for BDC and BDC+ are displayed on www.bcbs.com. Individual outcomes may vary. For details on a provider’s in-network status or your
own policy’s coverage, contact your Local Blue Plan and ask your provider before making an appointment. Neither Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association nor any Blue Plans are responsible for noncovered
charges or other losses or damages resulting from Blue Distinction or other provider finder information or care received from Blue Distinction or other providers.