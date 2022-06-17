Amarillo, TX – Bank of America today announced two Randall High School seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. These students have started their paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with Maverick Boys & Girls Club. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook. This year, students will have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.
Without access to career skills-building opportunities like the Student Leaders program, many young people may be left behind from a fast-changing job market, leading to higher rates of youth unemployment. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America is partnering with The Wesley Community Center and Maverick Boys & Girls clubs to fund paid jobs and internships as part of its commitment to workforce development as a pathway to economic mobility.
“Bank of America remains committed to supporting young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities and leadership development,” said Ashley Allen, president, Bank of America Amarillo. “We recognize young adults are the future of Amarillo, which is why programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for students to gain job experience while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter the local workforce.”
The Class of 2022 Amarillo Bank of America Student Leaders are:
· Kaylee Loya, senior, Randall High School
· Kaeliegh Miller, senior, Randall High School
These two students were selected for their leadership, background, passion and commitment to community.
· Kaylee is part of the school band’s leadership team and has performed at competitive level all four years of her time at Randall High. She’s also volunteered with local organizations like the Washington Family Center and hopes that her time as a Student Leader will give her tools to succeed with in a variety of situations and work with people of all backgrounds.
· Kaeleigh also participated in the band in addition to serving as president of Randall High’s chapter of Key Club. Through the chapter and other charitable organizations, Kaeleigh has been an active member in the community, and she’s passionate about water conservation for the Texas Panhandle.
Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Amarillo-based Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with Maverick Boys & Girls Club as the organization serves more than 1,000 girls and boys in the region, providing a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk youth to grow and connect with their community. Bank of America Student Leaders will also participate in a virtual Leadership Summit, delivered in partnership with the Close Up Foundation. The Summit will include opportunities to engage with congressional leaders, hear from leaders in civil and human rights and the Stanford University Young Democracy at Home program which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.
Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.