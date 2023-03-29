wtamu

CANYON, TX—Award-winning actress, playwright and educator Anna Deavere Smith will speak on “Reclaiming Grace in the Face of Adversity” as the headliner for the 2023 West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series.

Smith’s presentation will take place at 7 p.m. April 4 in WT’s Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. The lecture is free and open to the public.

