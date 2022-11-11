Army

Although his agricultural roots go back to a family farm in Bardwell, it was not until Army Sgt. Greg Wilson was deployed to Afghanistan that he began to understand the global importance of agriculture.

Wilson was recently hired by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service as an integrated pest management specialist in San Angelo. In that role, he is making a connection between his military experiences, his education at Texas A&M University and his work with area agricultural producers.  

