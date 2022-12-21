wolf

An arctic blast with sub-freezing temperatures forecasted prior to the Christmas holiday weekend prompts the need to protect plants, pipes and pets.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an arctic blast that will plummet temperatures below freezing beginning late evening Dec. 22 and continuing through Dec. 24 for much of Texas. The forecast calls for the coldest air since February 2021. Wind chills of single digits to below zero are forecast.

