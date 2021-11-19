An Andrews school travel bus was involved in a tragic two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Mile Marker 179 on Interstate 20.
Big Spring Police, Fire and Texas Department of Public Safety units responded to the accident, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Friday and shut down eastbound traffic on I-20 for some time while responders attended to the wreck.
According to Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams, Big Spring High School opened its Athletic Training Center as a staging center for reunification of the Andrews students on the bus with their parents or guardians. The ATC is reportedly accepting donations of food and water to help care for the students.
Sgt. Justin Baker with the Texas DPS reported that the accident involved “multiple fatalities,” but provided no further information by press time.