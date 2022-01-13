America’s Sweethearts to Perform
in Borger, TX on February 3, 2022
Live On Stage, Inc. and the Tri-City Music Concert Association Announce
Nostalgic Female Vocal Trio as part of their 2021 - 2022 Concert Season
BORGER, Tex. – (January 13, 2022) America’s Sweethearts, a powerhouse female vocal trio, are bringing back the tight-knit harmonies of famous groups like The Andrews Sisters in a live concert at Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2021-2022 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.
“A slice of old-fashioned fun!”
– The Times Ledger, NYC
<image004.jpg> Performing the swinging sounds of female close-harmony groups like The Andrews Sisters, America’s Sweethearts are an old-fashioned slice of nostalgia! The ladies have toured the United States extensively, performing their show for thousands. Favorite vintage tunes like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Straighten Up and Fly Right, and more will transport audiences back to the days of the USO, swing dancing, and jazz bands! Don’t miss your chance to experience this nostalgic concert that is guaranteed to entertain audiences of all ages and demographics! Click Here To View A Video Of America's Sweethearts.
The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization, in partnership with their patrons and sponsors, is committed to enriching the cultural life of Borger and the surrounding communities through live performances offered at affordable, family friendly prices.
Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.