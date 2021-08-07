The Panhandle District QuickBooks Pro Desktop Short Courses by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be on Aug. 25 in Amarillo and Sept. 8 in Lubbock.
The one-day trainings will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the respective Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Centers, located at 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd. in Amarillo and 1102 E. Drew St. north of Lubbock.
“COVID prevented us from holding any live classes last summer, so these are the first in-person QuickBooks workshops our agency has scheduled in two years,” said DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Amarillo. Jones and Will Keeling, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Lubbock, will conduct the courses.
“We are limiting each session to 12 participants because we want each attendee to be in front of a computer,” Jones said. “If the class fills up, then we will add additional classes on Aug. 26 and Sept. 9.”
Getting your money’s worth
Registration is $75 and includes computer use and teaching materials. Couples are encouraged to attend and will be charged only one registration fee if they share a computer.
Those planning to attend should RSVP by Aug. 20 for Amarillo and by Sept. 3 for Lubbock. Payment is due upon arrival on the first day of the course. For more information or to RSVP for either location, contact Lacrecia Garza at 806-677-5625 or dljones@ag.tamu.edu.
Repeat attendees indicate they’ve seen thousands of dollars in benefit from what they learned during the courses, Jones said.
QuickBooks Pro is a double-entry business accounting program often used by agricultural lenders and producers, she said. It is available in both a desktop and online version, but only the desktop version will be taught.
During the one-day course, participants will learn to enter transactions into the program and analyze costs and profits. No prior computer experience is necessary, she said.