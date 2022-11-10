Borger High School administration and resource officer are investigating an incident that happened at Borger High School on Thursday morning. According to Borger ISD Communications Coordinator Rebecca Calder, "Our BHS school administrators and school resource officer are investigating an incident at Borger High School this morning. During the initial investigation, it was determined no weapons were involved. Borger PD is still addressing the situation and remains in constant communication with BISD.
All BISD campuses remain secure. As with all matters of student and staff safety, we have taken this very seriously and will stay vigilant."