Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: 02/05/23
County: Deaf Smith
Location: US 60, approximately eight miles east of Hereford
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather & Road Condition: Clear/Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2010 Chevrolet Camaro
Driver, Vehicle 1: DECEASED
Jayden Villanueva, 18, of Horton, Alabama – He was pronounced deceased on scene by Deaf Smith County Justice of the Peace, Karen Boren.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was westbound on US 60 when it veered into the center median for an unknown reason. The driver of Vehicle 1 overcorrected the steering, causing Vehicle 1 to enter a side skid. Vehicle 1 traveled across the westbound lanes, entered the north ditch, and rolled over.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
The crash remains under investigation.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
