Date/Time: 12/7/2021 at approximately 4:15 p.m.
County: Ochiltree
Location: County Road (CR) 24 – Approximately 9 miles east of Perryton.
Posted Speed Limit: 60
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry dirt road
Vehicle 1: 2008 Saturn SUV
Driver: Deceased – Gloria Hernandez, 21, of Perryton. Transported to Ochiltree General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died from the injuries sustained in the crash. Pronounced deceased by Dr. Childers.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was traveling south on CR 24 (a dirt road) when the driver veered off the right side of the roadway. The driver of Vehicle 1 over-corrected the steering and lost control of the vehicle. Vehicle 1 skid sideways back across the roadway, traveled into the ditch and rolled over. The unsecured driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm