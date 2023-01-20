Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: 1-20-23 at approximately 7:00 a.m.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 8:56 pm
Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: 1-20-23 at approximately 7:00 a.m.
County: Moore
Location: US 87, approximately two miles west of Dumas
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather & Road Conditions: Clear/Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2003 Yamaha motorcycle
Driver, Vehicle 1: DECEASED
Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, 35, of Dumas, Texas – Transported to Moore County Hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced deceased by Dr. Bella.
Helmet worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2010 Jeep Liberty
Driver, Vehicle 2: Not Injured
Christina Ponce, 42, of Dumas, Texas.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger, Vehicle 2: Not Injured
13-year-old female of Dumas, Texas.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was eastbound on US 87, while Vehicle 2 was westbound. The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic and attempted to turn left in the path of Vehicle 2, resulting in a collision.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
The crash remains under investigation.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
