Note: Borger News-Herald does not alter State Police Reports.
Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number injured: 1 Number Killed: 1
Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number injured: 1 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: 3-6-23 at approximately 6:30 a.m.
County: Potter
Location: I-40, approximately three miles east of Amarillo
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather & Road Condition: Dry/ Paved road
Vehicle 1: 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck
Driver, Vehicle 1: DECEASED, Madison Mangum, 20, of Borger, Texas. She was pronounced deceased on scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor.
Seat belt worn: No
Vehicle 2: 2023 Kenworth T680 truck tractor towing three truck tractors (Drive Away Tow Away)
Driver, Vehicle 2: Injured, Gregory Brooks, 53, of Charleston, West Virginia. He was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital, where he was treated and released for the injuries sustained in the crash.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1, disabled and without power from a previous crash, was facing north across the center stripe of westbound I-40. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound in the outside lane of I-40. The driver of Vehicle 2 did not see Vehicle 1 disabled in the roadway and struck the passenger side of Vehicle 1, causing both vehicles to travel into the north side ditch and into a field where they came to rest. The unsecured driver of Vehicle 1 was ejected upon impact.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
The crash remains under investigation.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
