Date/Time: 10/22/2021 at approximately 8:08 a.m.
County: Potter
Location: SH 136 - Approximately 14 miles northeast of Amarillo.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2011 Nissan Frontier
Driver: Deceased – Matthew Garcia II, 29, of Borger. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Potter County Justice of the Peace, Debbie Horn.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was northbound on SH 136 when the driver of Vehicle 1 failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Vehicle 1 traveled across the road and off of the west side of SH 136. The Driver overcorrected the steering, causing Vehicle 1 to go into a side skid and travel back across SH 136 and off of the east side of the road. Vehicle 1 then traveled up the side of an embankment and and flipped end- over-end, resulting in the unsecured driver being ejected. Vehicle 1 came to rest on its right side facing south in a ravine on the east side of SH 136. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm