AMARILLO – Over the span of a few hours on two consecutive Saturdays, the City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department (AAMW) has provided vaccinations – free of charge - for more than 1,000 dogs at its Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic.
The vaccination clinics were held Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. More than 500 dogs were vaccinated for illnesses such as distemper and rabies this past Saturday at the Dick Bivins Stadium parking lot despite a rainstorm that rolled through in the afternoon.
Due to the high demand for vaccinations, the next AAMW Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic is scheduled for Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dick Bivins Stadium parking lot.
This will provide time for AAMW to supply rabies vaccination identification tags for dogs receiving rabies vaccinations.
“The response to the vaccination clinics has been much greater than anticipated. This has proven the need for canine vaccinations in our community,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley.
Vaccinations consist of the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine. (DHPP is a canine vaccine that prevents distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and two types of adenovirus – hepatitis.)
