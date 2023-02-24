The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is 24 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.34 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.85 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.39 which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 14 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
U.S. crude oil supplies continue to build sending oil prices lower. This is good news for drivers looking to save at the pump as crude accounts for up to 60% of the cost of each gallon of gasoline. The Texas statewide gas price average, which has been fluctuating since the start of the year, dropped below the $3 mark on Tuesday, February 21. Demand for fuel has been lower, which is normal during winter months when fewer people drive. Retail gas prices will likely continue to fluctuate and could increase as the weather warms and more people takeoff on spring break road trips in the coming weeks.