Claims

2022 has presented many challenges to Texans from inflation and supply chain issues to an increasing number of insurance claims. While all automobile insurance claims are not avoidable, most are by driving defensively and following simple tips. It’s a good idea for drivers to be aware of the most common behaviors that can lead to automotive claims in order to avoid injury and paying higher premiums. AAA Texas reveals the top automobile insurance claims amongst AAA Texas members in 2022.Rear-end collisions/Fender Benders

There has been an increase in automobile insurance claims as more motorists return to the roads. AAA Texas is reporting a 12% increase in overall claims for 2022 compared to 2021. This year rear-end collisions remain the top claim by AAA Texas members. On average, a collision loss can cost $7,600, or more if the vehicle is deemed a total loss, not to mention the threat of injury or death. While repairable vehicles have a lower cost of repair, many repairs are taking longer to be completed due to supply chain issues within the automotive parts market. Rear-end crashes made up 18% of all auto insurance claims AAA Texas processed in 2022. Many times, these crashes can be the result of distracted driving. To avoid being involved in a rear-end collision or fender bender, AAA Texas recommends:

