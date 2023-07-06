gas

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.13 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is $1.24 less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.53, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.25 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

After what was projected to be the busiest Independence Day travel period on record, gas prices in many Texas cities are coming down. However, before drivers get too excited, there’s a few items we’re monitoring that could ultimately determine if $3 gas remains through the summer or if slightly lower prices will be reality for most drivers.

