The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.13 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is $1.24 less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.53, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.25 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
After what was projected to be the busiest Independence Day travel period on record, gas prices in many Texas cities are coming down. However, before drivers get too excited, there’s a few items we’re monitoring that could ultimately determine if $3 gas remains through the summer or if slightly lower prices will be reality for most drivers.
Pressure that could cause higher gas prices – rising crude oil prices. Recently crude prices gained upward momentum following an announcement that Saudi Arabia will extend oil production cuts into August. This is important, because when the cost of each gallon of gas is broken down, the cost of crude makes up 50 to 60 percent of the cost for retail gasoline. However, there are two possible market influencers that could cause downward pressure – the Federal Reserve has signaled another possible increase to interest rates. Add to that the possibility of a looming economic slowdown. The latter two would likely cause a drop in demand for retail gasoline and could lead to lower pump prices.
“The direction of retail gasoline prices for the remainder of the summer will depend on the impact of global crude oil market forces including production cuts by Saudi Arabia that will now extend into August,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Pump price volatility remains likely as demand for fuel is expected to stay strong through the busy summer travel season and crude oil prices have been inching higher in recent days.”